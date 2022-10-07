Heads of Schools welcome four term decision

[File Photo]

The heads of schools have welcomed the decision to implement four terms for 2023 academic year.

The Education Ministry had carried out an extensive consultation with stakeholders on the four terms which was well received by the stakeholders.

The school term holidays have also been aligned with Australia and New Zealand allowing better planning of family holidays.

Lelean Memorial Head of School, Mohammed Feroz says they are happy with the decision as this will give students and teachers more time.

“It will also give us teachers and students opportunity to visit abroad like for us when we want to go to Australia or New Zealand. Before it was huge rush. We have to come back on the eve of New Year or just somewhere around there so that we are in line with opening with the school but with this announcement today we will really have lot of time to visit friends and families overseas and ample time for us to come and rest.”

Rishikul Primary’s Head of School, Rishi Chand says the four school terms will allow teachers to recover, rejuvenate and start the academic term with renewed energy.

“We could not have expected anything better than this especially for primary schools where we see that the teachers are more burnt out, more stressed out when you compare with secondary schools. “

Education Minister Premila Kumar says the new academic year will begin from January 30th and end on April 6th.

Term two will begin from April 24th to June 30th, while term three will begin from July 17th to end on September 22nd.

The fourth term will begin from October 9th to December 15th.