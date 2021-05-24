Home

Full Coverage
Head Teachers Association applauds Minister’s decision

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 17, 2022 4:52 pm
The Fiji Head Teachers Association strongly supports the Ministry’s decision of abolishing examinations in Years 1, 2 and 3.

FHTA National President, Ana Vecenayawa says they applaud the call made by the Minister for Education, Premila Kumar adding that this is something which was long overdue and wholeheartedly welcomed by the Heads of Schools (HOS) of Primary Schools.

Vecenayawa believes that this would become the game-changer for the education system and its future.

She adds that in many of their National Conferences and meetings, this was the centre of discussion and Primary School Heads have been stressing the importance of literacy and numeracy at the early stage of primary education.

Vecenayawa says the basic literacy and numeracy skills need to be well grasped by the children for them to do well in later stages and also in other subject areas.

President Vecenayawa hopes that this change should be brought in without any delay and FHTA would love to see this happening from 2022 academic year.

She adds that delaying the implementation would mean we will have to wait for another year for affirmative initiatives to be realized.

The FHTA head has called on educators to support this new call as this will allow teachers to spend more time on learning and teaching rather than preparing students for examination, particularly at this early stage.

 

