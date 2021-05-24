Home

Education

Government re-aligns education system

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
April 25, 2022 5:20 am
School Students. [File Photo]

The re-aligning of the education system by the FijiFirst government is a promise that students have equal opportunity to access education.

Speaking during the Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminista Programme, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says some i-Taukei children were deprived of education based on the poor leadership of previous governments.

Bainimarama says students now have access to Education, and free bus fares to school, thanks to his government.

“The government has re-strategised the education system to help all students access better education. This was never done by previous governments. This is something the FijiFirst government will continue to do to help our children.”

He says under the FijiFirst government, scholarships are given to help students further their studies and teachers were also supported into furthering their qualification levels.

“The government has provided the National Toppers Scheme and the Tertiary Education Loan Scheme to help students. The government has also reviewed the syllabus and also help teachers upgrade their qualifications. All these cost the government $445.8miillion.”

Bainimarama says despite the assistance, some parents continue to speak against some government policies.

The FijiFirst government continues to provide relevant support needed in the education sector to help students more qualified to work in every sector around the country.

