Growing interest in USP studies from maritime rural schools

The University of the South Pacific has noted an increasing interest from students in the rural and maritime areas.

Director Marketing and Communications, Jenies Mudiliar says there has been a lot of interest in the Pacific Technical and Further Education and college of Continuing Vocational Education and Training.

Thousands of secondary school students flocked to the USP Laucala campus to be part of the USP Open Day 2022 yesterday after two years.

“Rural and maritime areas are definitely increasing. We’ve had a very healthy enrollment for semester 2 particularly in our Pacific TAFE which offers foundation and CVET programme so there’s been a lot of demand in those areas.”

Mudiliar says during the pandemic, staff have learned the importance of flexible modes which she says USP has been leading in the past 30 years and has invested in blended modes merging face-to-face and online learning.

“ From next week Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday we are doing virtual open days as well if you haven’t had a chance to come on campus you can definitely sign up for our virtual session commencing from September 26th. You can go on to our website and sign up for those sessions. They’re very informative as well we have a lot of things online to display and so we’re very excited to have a sort of hybrid version of open day that we’ve introduced this year.”

The 2022 USP Open Day at Laucala, Lautoka and Labasa Campuses were held yesterday which hosted over 8,329 students from 67 schools.

The Virtual Open Days will be held from Monday 26 September to Wednesday 28 September 2022.