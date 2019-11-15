Home

Govt concerned with state of affairs at USP

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 30, 2020 2:30 pm

The government is not satisfied with the state of affairs at the University of the South Pacific after allegations of mismanagement.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum told parliament that Fiji as the largest benefactor for USP, has a vested interest, and wants to know how taxpayers money is being spent.

“We are very concerned about the financial management at USP and the manner in which the administration is running USP. Fiji is giving $27 million, the next highest grant country is Solomon Islands – $2m. There are a lot of anomalies as the Pro Chancellor has raised, and the Audit and Risk Committee Chair has raised”.

Article continues after advertisement

Issues over USP management came to light about two months ago after allegations were levelled against Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

Professor Ahluwalia was suspended by the USP Executive Committee to allow for investigations, only for the University Council to overturn the decision.

