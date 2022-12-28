Government to release USP grant

The University of the South Pacific. [File Photo]

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says they will reinstate the government grant to the University of the South Pacific.

He says this is part of the commitment that the coalition government had made and from now on, they will work on restoring respect and confidence at USP.

“Grants would be released, when and how that’s something that we will discuss with the vice chancellor and the university management and the council and we want to work out a timetable not only to pay back what was due but also when we deliver the budget, the grant based on the formula will be included in the budget and will be formalized.”

Prasad states that the government will work closely with USP and other tertiary institutions to ensure that resources are properly utilized and maintained.

He also highlighted that the government would not be afraid of critical research conducted by academics in Fiji and abroad.

Meanwhile, the previous government opted not to release its annual grant to USP unless an independent inquiry was carried out on allegations against vice-chancellor Prof Pal Ahluwalia.