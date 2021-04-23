FTU wants principal reinstated

Fiji Teachers Union has called on the Minister for Education Rosy Akbar to reinstate the Principal of a Suva school, who was suspended yesterday.

The action was taken due to a circular addressed to staff going viral on social media, which identified and named the 14-year-old student who had tested positive for COVID-19.

FTU General Secretary Agni Deo Singh claims the Ministry took a hasty decision and should have called in the principal for clarification.

Singh says the principal deserves an apology for the stress, pain and embarrassment his family went through.

Akbar yesterday in a statement had mentioned that the Principal has been suspended from duties until further notice.

She had expressed her disappointment towards the way the Head of School handled the COVID-19 reporting and communication protocol.