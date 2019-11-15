FTC questions Education Ministry about teachers’ increments

The Fiji Teachers Confederation in a press conference says they want to know when the teachers will get their Annual increment for 2017-2018.

General Secretary Agni Deo Singh claims more than 98 percent of the 13, 000 plus teachers have been denied the rewards that they truly deserve.

Singh claims only 200 out of over 13,000 teachers have been paid under the 2017/2018 My Annual Performance Assessment.

“What we are asking as we’ve stated in our statement, is look come out clean, come out clean and tell us, we do not have the funds right now, tell us you do not have the funds right now and assure you are going to make that payment at a later date.”

Singh also claims the reason given for not rewarding the teachers was that they didn’t provide sufficient evidence in the MyAPA.

“Do not tell the whole world that 99-percent of the teachers are not performing up to expectation that is a very derogatory statement from anyone.”

The Confederation believes that more than 80 percent of the teachers received “Fully Competent” or “Exceeding Expectation” and are qualified for the increments.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Economy had told the parliament in May that teachers and non-teaching staff who were assessed successfully under MyAPA for 2017/2018 will be paid by the end of this financial year, which will be backdated to August 2018.