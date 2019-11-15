FTA to discuss new circular with Education PS

The Fijian Teachers Association says it will enquire about a circular from the Education Ministry instructing Heads of Schools to teach classes from next year.

FTA General Secretary Paula Manumanunitoga claims there was no consultation with teachers on the workload of the heads of schools.

He says this will be an added responsibility on top of the huge role already being played by respective Principals and Head Teachers.

“And as much as we disagree it will still happen. We were hoping that we could bring this up in our next meeting with the PS. We will prepare ourselves for the next meeting on Thursday. Since it has been postponed to Thursday, we will bring this up, we will request in a request form if only they can change that because of the responsibility. We will have to justify and tell her that this is the situation on the ground. It’s a huge responsibility again.”

Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Alison Burchell had sent out a circular on 11th December, instructing heads of schools to teach classes.