Free-to-Air Education Channel now available on Walesi

Students from Kindergarten to Year 13 can now access a free-to-air Education Channel on Walesi.

This comes after a successful meeting between the Fijian Government, the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and Walesi in a bid to support the curriculum outcomes for Fijian students who are staying home due to COVID-19.

Minister for Communications Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the government’s goal of keeping Fiji up-to-date with global technological advances has ensured the infrastructure and technological capacity to deploy this program and keep children educated during COVID-19 when schools are closed for the safety of all children.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar is urging students to take advantage of this opportunity as much as they can.

Akbar says students will have access to a wide range of relevant curriculum-based educational programs in literacy, numeracy and all other subjects from kindergarten to Year 13.

Students will be able to access the channel at any time through Walesi and the Fijian Government urges parents to also get involved and keep their children in learning mode while staying home.

The Ministry of Education says they have also prepared supplementary resource materials that will be accessible online.

Akbar says parents who cannot access online materials will need to visit their school, where possible, to collect these materials from 4 May 2020.

Parents are again reminded that these resources are supplementary and designed to keep children engaged in their studies while safe at home.

The Minister adds students will not be tested on the content.

