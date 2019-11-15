Free Educational Channel to launch today

The free-to-air Education Channel on the Walesi platform starts today.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says the channel will air most curriculum-based lessons to ensure students stay up to date with school work while schools are closed.

Akbar says students will have access to a wide range of educational programs in all subjects from kindergarten to Year 13.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are in the final stages and the officials from the ministry especially curriculum advisory team has produced local teaching segments for the platform to be aired soon.”

She adds these are supplementary platforms and the Ministry understands that many families might not have access to walesi.

“The plan now is to ensure that these are supplementary resources, these are not the only resources that we are providing to our children. You are aware that we have kept our school doors open so teachers are continuing to prepare worksheets so the options are there.”

Parents are again being reminded that these resources are supplementary and designed to keep children engaged in their studies while safe at home.

The Minister adds students will not be tested on the content.