Fourth day of USP online open day attracts record number of schools

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
October 9, 2020 10:11 am

The start of Day 4 of the University of the South Pacific’s Online Open Day saw a record number of schools participating in the first zoom session for the day.

USP says 15 schools logged into the first session with over 1500 students participating and the session ran over 2 hours.

Representatives from faculties and support services say it was a very busy but highly engaging session with a warm and friendly environment.

Twenty-two schools participated in the zoom sessions throughout the day with various schools attending multiple sessions.

There were schools from Suva, Rakiraki, Ba, Nausori, Nakasi, Labasa, Navua, Lautoka, Tavua and Seaqaqa in Fiji and from Niue and Vanuatu.

