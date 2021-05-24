Home

Four term school considered by MoE

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 29, 2021 11:01 am

Ministry of Education is looking at the option of a four Term school next year.

Minister, Premila Kumar says the first Term can be used to catch-up and revise complex or difficult concepts and topics.

Kumar adds in this way students should complete learning missed classes for this year.

Premila Kumar

Ministry of Education is also working with the Ministry of Health to identify possible options relating to Year 13.

The Ministry is encouraging children aged 18 years and above to get fully vaccinated.

Kumar says for students aged 17, the Health Ministry is working on a vaccination plan with Moderna vaccine, and an announcement will be made as soon as the logistics are worked out.

She highlights there is a lot of speculation on the National Examinations for Year 13 students that is causing unnecessary stress and anxiety to many students and parents.

Students are reminded to continue learning from home using the weekly home study packages prepared and disseminated by their teachers while schools remain indefinitely closed nationwide.

The Health Ministry is also working on the option of vaccinating students above the age of 12, when the Pfizer vaccine arrives later this year.

This will further improve protection of the students.

