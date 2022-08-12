Four schools to benefit from boat and engines

Students of four schools in the remote and maritime islands will now have a safe mode of transportation

Students of four schools in the remote and maritime islands will now have a safe mode of transportation following the handover of four boats this morning.

The four boats will benefit students of Ravitaki District, Onolevu District, Vatoa District and Moturiki District School.

Minister Premila Kumar says the Ministry will also provide the four schools with 100 litres of fuel to assist in the transportation of students and the education grant can be used to buy fuel thereafter.

“That money can come out from the education grant. You can use the free education grant to buy the fuel and also to maintain the boat and engine. All these assets require proper care and servicing of engine. So you need funds for that.”

Kumar stresses that the boat and engine should be used solely for the purpose it is meant for.

“It is not for community usage. Not that you are having one big gathering at another village and they can sit on the boat and go to that village.”

The government has spent over one million dollars on this initiative since it started in 2014.