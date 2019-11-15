Fostering existing sex-education in schools remains a challenge

The Education Ministry is working towards strengthening its sex-education curriculum in schools across the country.

Minister Rosy Akbar says the taboo concept that is still prevalent in our society is hindering the effective delivery of this lesson through Family Life Education.

The Minister is urging parents and teachers to openly discuss the topic with their children in a bid to address certain social issues in our society.

“I think Sex Education remains a sensitive story within Fiji and within our schools. And we also received concerns from parents as to why the child should be exposed to sex education. So again, parental involvement, engagement and understanding is very important and I can state here that’s another challenge that we face”.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says they are working with the relevant authorities.

“But we work hand-in-hand with other stakeholders and NGO’s and we think there is more awareness in the communities around HIV/AIDS”.

Dr. Waqainabete adds more dialogue is needed in order to address certain issues such as sexually transmitted diseases, rape, and sexual assault.