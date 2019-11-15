FNU trying to address lack of accommodation

The Fiji National University is working closely with stakeholders for the provision of more hostel accommodation for students.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar says lack of residential accommodation for students continues to be a challenge.

Akbar highlighted the issue is long-standing and something they are trying to solve.

“We are told that only ten percent of the students are currently accommodated at the residential hostel. The recommendation that the University continue with exploring a public-private partnership with Investment Fiji and the Fiji Development Bank to curb this problem is ongoing.”

Akbar says the provision of more hostel accommodation is included in the FNU Master Plan and aims to help students with their stay during the duration of their study.