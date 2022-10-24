FNU to host Virtual Open Days

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji National University will hold its virtual open days this week.

Maritime, regional, and international schools and members of the public who wish to learn more about the Fiji National University’s programs and services available can participate in the FNU Virtual Open Days on Thursday 27th October, and Friday 28th October 2022.

FNU states, the Virtual Open Days this week are targeted at those who were unable to attend the two-day Open Day event held at the Nasinu, Natabua, and Naduna campuses on Friday, 21 October.

Article continues after advertisement

Those who attended the Open Day can also participate virtually if they have further queries to clarify with College representatives.

The second day of the Open Day was held on Saturday, 22 October at Nasinu Campus only. Visitors included high school students, families, youth groups, and members of the public.

The campus was bustling with College booths and support services providing information on programs, financial assistance, and academic support for students.

FNU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Lyn Karstadt said during the two-day affair, she had the opportunity to meet many prospective students.

The University recorded 93 percent of high schools and special needs schools on mainland Viti Levu and Vanua Levu attending the two-day Open Day event.

FNU is also accepting applications for Semester 1, 2023 studies.