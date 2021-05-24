FNU terminates Nayaca campus contractor

Minister for Education Premila Kumar says funding is available to complete the Fiji National University, Nayaca Campus in Labasa.

Work started in April 2020 but was put on hold in March of last year because the contractor was delaying progress and the FNU subsequently terminated the contract.

Kumar says there were more delays when the contractor took FNU to court. However, the ruling came out in favour of the university, entitling it to then en-cash a bond of $2 million.

However, the bank holding the bond is refusing to release the money because of legal matters with the contractor.

Kumar says FNU has filed a writ of summons against the bank in the High Court to try and gain access to the funds

“We still have money to finish the job and the matter is being very well handled by the FNU council. The only reason there was a delay in this project was purely because of the contractor and when the matter goes to court we expect further delay in the project and that is what has happened.”

The contract for the Nayaca Campus was worth $27.4 million and the contractor has been paid $11.4 million for the 47 percent of work that was completed.

This is for the building of lecture theatres, tutorial rooms, computer labs, science labs, conference rooms, and administration spaces.