Education

FNU reaches out to potential students

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
October 12, 2021 3:10 am
[Source: FNU]

The Fiji National University has begun its second week of the Virtual Outreach Activities following a successful response from local and regional participants in the daily Livestream sessions.

These sessions consist of presenters speaking directly to Year 12 and 13 students and their teachers about the University’s programmes, facilities, campus life and support services.

They also cover course entry requirements and application processes.

The first Parents and Guardians Information Session was also held last Friday.

The academic presenters are from FNU’s five Colleges.

This targeted approach and sessions will continue until Thursday giving students the opportunity to raise queries and clarifications.

