FNU launches new program

The Fiji National University has launched the first-ever contact center certification program.

BPO Council of Fiji President, Carol Watkins says the basic operations in a call center certificate 3 will address the skill gap that exists in the market.

Watkins says the course will reduce the training costs for Business Process Outsourcing industry and the time taken to get clients onboard.

“It recognizes the key potential, the contribution of the BPO industry to Fiji’s economy. It also sends out the message that we are serious. We are serious about making Fiji the outsourcing destination of choice.”

Fiji National University’s Acting Vice-Chancellor, Dr William May says they recognize the need to improve local capacity at call centers.

Dr May says the training will not only benefit the call center providers in Fiji but also upgrade the customer service training in Fiji as a whole.

He adds they are ensuring that their TVET programs are future-focused.