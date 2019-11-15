FNU investigates email containing misinformation on TCF review

The Fiji National University is investigating the contents and origin of an email allegedly authored by a university staff to a few colleagues.

The email states that the contracts of TCF staff will come to an end on 31st December and will not be renewed and that only five technical colleges will remain open.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Dr. William May says there is a lot of misinformation which in no way is assisting or making any valuable input into the important process being undertaken by FNU.

Article continues after advertisement

The FNU management is undertaking an extensive review of the operations of the Technical College of Fiji to streamline and strengthen the delivery of its programs.

He says the misinformation is adding to the confusion regarding the need and importance of this review.

We understand there is an email correspondence authored by a university staff to a few colleagues. Let me state, the FNU Management was unaware of this nor has it authorized any such communication to staff. We take these matters very seriously and we do not want such misinformation to cloud or disrupt the important ongoing exercise. We are investigating the contents and origin of this email internally.

Dr. May says this exercise is focused on areas of learning and teaching resources, student numbers, program quality, teaching skills and qualifications, and quality of facilities.

He adds a major part of the review includes a consultation process with key stakeholders including staff, Government through the Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts, and industry representatives.

In a statement, the Fiji National University states that Government funding is not the reason for the extensive review of the operations currently being undertaken at TCF, but it is being done to streamline and strengthen the delivery of its programs.

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad had earlier said both the Government and Fiji National University have been misleading the people of Fiji over the future of Technical Colleges because documentation proves only five Colleges will remain open throughout Fiji after 31st December.