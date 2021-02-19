FNU aims to assist more students

Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, the Fiji National University has seen a healthy enrollment program this year.

University Vice-Chancellor Professor Toby Wilkinson says they are offering packages and financial assistance to students to make it easier for them to get enrolled in the University.

Wilkinson says the University intends to assist students in such trying times therefore they have grants available for new students who meet the criteria.

“So we have a payment plan which students can enter into with our finance division to pay their fees over a period of time so they don’t have to pay all at once. We also have bursaries for new students enrolling in an undergraduate programme, if they meet the criteria and come from low-income households.”

Wilkinson says they have added some new programmes to fill the skills gap in the economy.

“We are constantly refreshing and renewing our portfolio of programmes to take account of labour market needs. We are moving very quickly to fill the skills gaps with new programmes so that students can graduate with skills that are needed for today’s job.”

The University this week has started with its orientation and are looking forward to welcoming new students on campus.