First ever disability center opens at FNU

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 25, 2020 6:40 am

A first ever disability center has been opened at the Fiji National University Nasinu campus allowing more accessibility to students.

Disability Coordinator, Sovaia Coalala says this has been a long term project which has finally opened.

She says the center will provide a safe space as students will be able to study and conduct their research without any hindrance.

“There are facilities which allows them to have their classes if they are unable to go to their respective classrooms due to mobility or accessibility issues.”

Colala says more than 20 disabled students are currently registered with the Fiji National University.

 

