Final offer letter required for student loans and scholarships

Students are being urged to provide their final offer letters from respective universities in order for Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board to process their applications.

Chief executive Bobby Maharaj says many students are yet to receive their letters which has delayed their approval for loans and scholarships.

TSLB has received over 6, 200 applications to date and nearly half of them do not have the compulsory offer letters.

“I think as we speak from the total number of applications that we have received which is about 6, 234 – we have around 3, 000 applications which are still sitting as incomplete applications. SO these 3, 000 odd applications which are incomplete in no way can be processed by TSLB staff even though we would wish to process them as soon as possible.”

TSLB has received over 2, 400 applications for National Toppers Scheme while over 3, 800 are for Tertiary Education Loan Scheme.

To date, 375 students have been confirmed for the Toppers Scheme and 1, 866 TELS applications have been awarded.