Final exams expected in December: Kumar

[File Photo]

National Exams will most likely be held near the end of December.

Minister of Education Premila Kumar says this suggestion came from the school management committee.

Kumar says that the unfavorable weather conditions in January of this year forced many schools to close, a scenario they will try to avoid.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are naturally pushed by COVID-19. So it wasn’t our creation but we realize that it’s a good time. Generally, in the month of January, we experience a lot of bad weather.”

Kumar adds that there is still plenty of time for students to complete their courses before the start of the new semester at the three universities.