Fijians must work together in these trying times: Akbar

The Newline Chemical has donated 50 boxes of cleaning agents to our 17 Special and Inclusive Education Schools.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says this will help protect children with special needs from COVID-19.

Akbar has thanked the company for their support, and for displaying the Fijian spirit during these trying times.

She adds COVID-19 particularly affects vulnerable groups such as children, especially children with special needs and it’s vital to ensure that no one is forgotten and left behind.

The Minister says COVID-19 has devastated the entire planet, therefore, Fijians must work together for the recovery effort.