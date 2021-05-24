Home

Year 13 top scorer awarded

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 16, 2022 10:40 am
[Source: Ministry of Education]

Year 13 student Riya Dipashna Devi who scored the highest mark in her 2021 external exam has received recognition.

The Universal Peace Federation Central Pacific gave a gold medal, a plaque, and $300 cash to Devi, who scored 395/400 in her exam.

Permanent Secretary for Education Dr Anjeela Jokhan joined the Federation’s Director Santosh Neupane to give the award to Devi.

Article continues after advertisement

Devi, who is from Sangam Sadhu Kuppuswamy Memorial College in Nadi, is an inspiration for so many students.

Neupane says her dedication and commitment towards her studies has rewarded her.

The Federation which is a non-governmental organization has been promoting peace in Fiji through rallies, seminars, and character education programmes in cooperation with the Ministry for Youth and Sports.

Neupane says Service For Peace projects serve various communities and help create a culture of peace based on a universally shared value of “Living for the sake of others.”

