Fijian government taking practical step to standardize FNU

The Fijian government is taking a practical step in making Fiji National University a regional premier institution with international accredited courses.

This was highlighted by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while officiating at the FNU Fiji Day celebrations at its Nasinu campus today.

Bainimarama says this is part of the government’s approach in providing quality education for Fijian students.

He is reminding the students that they are the generation that has been shaped by Fiji’s independence and will determine where they go next.

“You are the generation that will take the baton that we’ll pass to you and run with it full speed ahead. You are the generation that tapped your full potential by taking advantage of free primary and secondary schooling and unprecedented access to tertiary institutions like FNU.”

The institution is applauding the government’s education assistance allowing students to pursue their academic dreams.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Dr William May says this is evident in the financial and technical assistance received during the 2018 – 2019 financial year.

“Our national university is committed to be the key driver for Fiji’s economic prosperity and support the economic and social development of our country. Hence, it’s quite defeating that FNU also celebrates its 10th anniversary this year as we live into the next decade with the continuous support from the government to take education into the next level.”

Dr May adds, FNU will continue to invest in digital and infrastructure development to provide state of the art learning and teaching facilities to its students.