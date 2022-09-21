Fiji committed to transforming education system

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji is committed to transforming its education system and revolutionise learning for the benefit of all Fijian children.

Speaking at the three-day “Transforming Education Summit”, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama highlighted that Fiji embarked on an education revolution a decade ago.

He says this was done through sweeping policies and concerted investments to improve the access and quality of education.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Supplied]

The Prime Minister was virtually addressing leaders, think tanks, and key stakeholders at the Summit which is being convened in response to a global crisis in education on the margins of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York yesterday.

He told the UN that the introduction of free education has had a far-reaching impact on bridging the learning divide among rural, maritime, and urban children.

The Fijian Government has also provided free textbooks and subsidized travel to school for low-income students.

He stressed that year-on-year, around 18% of Fiji’s national budget goes directly towards education.

Bainimarama further added the Fijian Government is committed to rebuilding every school to withstand the realities of a warmer and more dangerous world, having redesigned each structure to be cyclone resistant.

The Prime Minister, at the same time, called for cohesive support from the UN system for deeper and broader engagement with the development partners, and faster and greater access to concessional finance.