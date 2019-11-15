Home

FHEC to roll out Graduate Outcome Survey

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
December 18, 2019 12:25 pm
Communications Officer, Epineri Rawalai says this follows the lack of data the FHEC has to make decisions and advise the government accordingly about Higher Education.

The Fiji Higher Education Commission will soon be rolling out its first-ever Graduate Outcome Survey.

Rawalai says the comprehensive exercise will also allow the Commission to measure the effectiveness of government initiatives that are used by graduates of Tertiary Institutions.

“The graduate outcome survey will be the first comprehensive picture of career destination and employment outcomes for graduates of Higher Education Institutions. This will provide an important measure of the effectiveness and the performance of the government’s investment in Higher Education and it will also inform future policy formation and wit will also allow Fiji to benchmark itself against other countries who monitor their graduation outcomes.”

Rawalai says the survey will be carried out by the FHEC and its relevant stakeholders.

The survey will be rolled out next month.

 

