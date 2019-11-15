FCOSS recommends school feeding programme for students

The Fiji Council of Social Services as part of its 2020/2021 budget submissions has requested the government to establish a school feeding program for students.

Director Vani Catanasiga says this is to help households impacted by COVID-19 and TC Harold.

Catanasiga says the program should ensure provision of nutritious lunches to students from such impacted households upon the resumption of classes this year.

She says also part of their recommendation is ensuring that schools observe all COVID-19 mitigation protocols.

“We looked at Education particularly now that COVID is here and how do we prepare our schools systems to ensure that children continue to access education but minimizing the risk of COVID19 infection.”

Also part of their submission is allocating resources for “second chance” educational programme like TVET and Life Skills programme for school drop-outs.

The 2020/2021 National budget is expected to be announced by the Economy Minister on July 17.