Families begin back to school shopping

With less than three weeks for the new academic year, many families have started back to school shopping to avoid a last minute rush.

Fijians in the Capital city were this morning spotted crossing off items from the school book lists and taking advantage of the festive sales on stationery.

Ana Rogovakalali who was shopping for her nieces says parents should use this time to get their children ready for school given the current economic challenges.

“We are still in the festive season so the book shops would not be as full as it will be when school is about to start.”

Suva Book Shop employee, Jaswindar Singh says parents are taking advantage of low prices.

“Well I guess because prices are much cheaper during this time which is why they are coming early.”

Many working parents are also taking time off to ensure their children are prepared for the start of school year on the 19th of January.