Faith based organizations play vital role in education

Permanent Secretary for Education, Dr Anjeela Jokhan has emphasized the important role that faith based organizations play in education.

Speaking during the Golden Jubilee Celebration for Nasinu Muslim College, Dr Jokhan says faith based organizations have a special role to play because they not only provide the communities with schools but also play a critical role in preserving their religious teachings, cultures and traditions.

Dr Jokhan commended the Fiji Muslim League for their active role in assisting Fijians after natural disasters by providing food, shelter, building and fixing homes.

She says this is in addition to the good work the organization has done in providing education to Fijian students.

While talking to the students, the Permanent Secretary highlighted that as Fijians, we thrive in our multicultural, multiracial and multi-religious society because of our respect and tolerance of our diversity.

She also emphasized the importance of reflecting on what the school has achieved in the past 50 years and the need to continue to steer the institution in the right direction.