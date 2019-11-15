Minister emphasizes on common values in schools

All faith-based organizations have been urged to develop a policy that reflects their collective common values so that it can be taught in schools.

Speaking at the Sangam Heads of School & Management Seminar in Lautoka, Education Minister Rosy Akbar says are lot of behavioral issues are prevalent in our schools and the managements, teachers and parents must work together to help address them.

This includes reports of bullying, sexual harassment and the use of drugs involving students and Akbar believes it is important to integrate values in our education system.

Article continues after advertisement

“The most common value that we have among all of our mutual respect for each other and that if we can start by teaching that in our schools.”

Akbar says the relationship between the school management, teachers and parents must be strengthened to address these issues.

“So it’s not too late, this is not a blame game, parents not doing their job, teachers not doing their job, elders not doing their job, ministry not doing their job. it has to be a shared responsibility, educating this generation of people is a challenge. a big challenge.”

With the increasing cases involving students, Akbar also believes change must begin from home.

“The behaviors that parents portray within their own homes. If we don’t address that issue of domestic violence and other behavior, problems that exist within our homes and communities, believe me, managing this generation and the coming generation of young boys and girls is going to be equally challenging and the pressure will be put on the heads of schools.”

Fiji has 734 Primary and 175 Secondary schools of which 26 are run by the TISI Sangam.