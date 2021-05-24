Face-to-face learning is vital: UNICEF

Schools are not the main driver of community transmissions.

UNICEF Pacific Deputy Representative Vathinee Jitjaturunt has thrown her support behind the Ministry’s decision to open schools, as face-to-face learning is vital.

Jitjaturunt says in Fiji, more than 200,000 children have lost an estimated 1050 hours of in-person learning since April.

Article continues after advertisement

“As parents, we have to see the benefit that by opening the school students can learn. As I mentioned no matter how much effort countries put into remote learning is not as good as they study in school.”

She adds that teachers are trained and are assigned to monitor COVID-safe protocols, which will ensure students are safe.

UNICEF today donated thermal guns and WASH items for schools.

The thermal guns will be vital when schools re-open.