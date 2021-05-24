Face to face classes likely to resume on Monday

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says with the weather finally clearing up, they are ready to bring Years 8 to 13 students back for face-to-face classes.

Kumar says supported by the Ministry’s internationally accredited protocols and subject to the weather clearing up they plan for Years 8 to 13 students to resume face-to-face classes from Monday, January the 24th.

However, the Minister says they will confirm the opening date by Friday, 21st January.

Kumar stressed that this step is being taken because our children’s education is far too important to remain on indefinite hold.

Kumar says as the Ministry prepares to resume classes – the role of parents, teachers, and guardians in supporting the children is important.

Meanwhile, nine schools were severely flooded during TC Cody two weeks ago, but no major damage was sustained confirms the Minister.

She says 58 schools were used as evacuation centers during the widespread flooding.

As a result of the tidal surges stemming from the volcanic eruption, Kumar highlighted that two schools were inundated with water and eight schools were used as evacuation centers.

She adds only one school is currently being used as an evacuation center.