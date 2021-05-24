External exams moved to 2022

External examinations for Year 12 and 13 students are most likely to be held early next year.

Permanent Secretary for Education, Doctor Anjeela Jokhan says they want these students to be able to progress into tertiary education in 2022.

Doctor Jokhan adds with Years 12 and 13 being offered the Moderna vaccine from Monday, the students will be given weeks of preparation before sitting for their exams.

“We will not just bring them in and get them to sit exams because we are very mindful while we are providing study materials we cannot be assured that every single student has done the same work, so the whole idea of bringing them back is to spend time with them and make sure that everybody catches up and everybody is on the same page before getting them to sit exams.”

Dr Jokhan says they are looking at a four-term school year in 2022.

She says they are still exploring options for students in lower grades to not miss out on their curriculum for 2021.

