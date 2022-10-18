Expert to help in TVET review

Pictured above are student from the TVET curriculum. [File Photo]

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization will be providing Fiji with an expert who will help the Ministry of Education in the review of the TVET curriculum.

Speaking in Waiqele College, Labasa Minister for Education Premila Kumar says the specialist will guide the Ministry in changing vocational courses offered by schools adding TVET is important to address the market demand for jobs.

The specialist will be in Fiji soon.

“She will look at what we are offering as vocational courses, what FNU is doing, where the vacuum is and what the Ministry of Education needs to do. That’s a mammoth exercise and we look forward to having a qualified person guide the Ministry of Education.”

Kumar says the Ministry of Education recognizes that every child is not the same and they differ in their abilities, talents and interests.

“It is assumed that every child who will come out of the education system will end up at University and they will all have degrees. That’s how we are geared in our teaching and learning but we cannot continue doing that. We need to add more variety into the education system, bringing more subjects which the students can take and it will be a pathway towards TVET or skills qualification.”

Kumar adds, Technical Colleges will be re-introduced mainly for rural and maritime areas while specific skills colleges will be set up in the urban and peri-urban areas.