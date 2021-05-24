Home

Examinations result out this week

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 14, 2022 11:42 am
The examination results for over 8,000 Year 13 students and over 13,000 Year 12 students will be released on Thursday.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says the results will be presented to her on Wednesday and will be released on the next day.

She says the timing will allow students to prepare for their tertiary studies while those in Year 12 will get ready for the 2022 academic year.

Article continues after advertisement

Students will only go on a one-week break before the 2022 academic year begins on April 11th.

The Ministry will also publish the overall number of students who did not sit for their exams.

 

