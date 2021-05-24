Maths exam paper leaked

The Year 12 mathematics examination paper had to be re-produced by the Ministry of Education after the initial paper was leaked.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar claims an employee of a printing company allegedly leaked the paper to a student, who subsequently shared it with his friends before the exam earlier today.

Kumar says the matter is currently with the Police and they are taking the necessary steps to ensure that the culprit is brought to justice.

She adds the Ministry acted swiftly to mitigate any potential issues arising from the leak, by preparing a new paper and distributing it to all secondary schools in time for exam.

The matter came to light on Friday.

Kumar says at this point in time the Ministry is not in a position to reveal any further details as the matter is under investigation.

The Education Minister has expressed disappointment with those involved and says it will be taking steps to prevent such cases in the future.