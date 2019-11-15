Home

Education

Exam arrangements made for Lekutu Secondary students

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North eosborne@fbc.com.fj | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 21, 2020 10:30 am
Exculsive shots of the Northern Division after TC Yasa.

Arrangements have been made for an alternative examination centre for Year 12 and 13 students of Lekutu Secondary School in Bua.

Divisional Education Officer Northern Iliseva Volai says students need to get in touch with their head of schools.

The school suffered severe damage at the height of TC Yasa last Thursday.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking at the HOD TC Yasa briefing in Labasa this morning, Volai highlighted the examination is optional for students in the affected areas.

Those students who do not sit for the remainder of the papers will be awarded marks based on their performance throughout the year.

This is in line with the Education Ministry’s external examination and assessment policy.

Volai adds special spaces have been allocated for the exam in schools currently being used as evacuation centres.

