Every child deserves quality education: Minister

It’s back to school today for more than 189,000 students across the country and Education Minister Rosy Akbar is wishing children a productive year.

7,023 students have enrolled for the first time at an Early Childhood Education Centre and 5,242 will complete 13 years of formal learning in the education system.

The Minister says parents, teachers and members of the school management must develop and mould the character of young citizens who are the future leaders.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that no matter where they live or what their economic status is, every Fijian child deserves equal access to quality teaching.

The Minister has called on everyone to strive for a future where all our children can access quality education and achieve educational excellence in the learning areas of their choice.