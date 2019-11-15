Educational grants will only be released if schools meet requirements

The Education Ministry will only release free education grants to schools that meet the requirements needed by the Ministry.

This follows questions by the Ballantine Memorial School Board during a Talanoa session with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

The Board enquired about when the Ministry will release the term two grant.

Education Assistant Permanent Secretary Timoci Bure says schools need to meet three key requirements first.

“The school needs to provide the audited financial report, the Annual General Meeting minutes and the Principal has to update her school roll. We will only release the grant if all these are updated and given to the Ministry. I am working closely with the School Principal on this and hopefully release the grant soon when all this is met.”

Bure says this is to ensure that the previous grant is well utilised by the school.

The Education Ministry began the release of grants last week to schools that have met all the requirements.