Education remains a priority

[Source: Premila Kumar/Twitter]

Bold and necessary changes will be made to the education sector to enable critical thinking says Education Minister Premila Kumar.

The Education Sector will undergo a transformation as the Ministry has been able to secure funding to carry out the work.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says the education sector remains a priority for the government.

Kumar says 20 percent of the national budget and seven percent of the GDP go towards the education sector.

“The Fijian government is committed to improving the quality of education so that our students develop the skills they need to survive and thrive in the 21st century.”

Kumar says the pandemic had disrupted the sector which shows that Education needs to be made resilient.

Fiji has also become a member of the Global Partnership for Education which will allow them to access funds.

GPE is the largest global fund solely dedicated to transforming education in lower-income countries, and a unique, multi-stakeholder partnership.