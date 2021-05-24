Education Ministry welcomes timely donation

Ninety-six rural and maritime schools will receive facemasks and hand sanitizers when Early Childhood Education to Year 7 return next week.

The Ministry of Education received 201 boxes of KN95 facemasks and 168 boxes of hand sanitizers from Katalyst Foundation today.

Foundation Trustee, Rokoseru Nabalarua says a total of 213, 400 masks and 4, 032 hand sanitizers will be distributed to an estimate of 96 schools.

“What we’d like to do in terms of assisting you, particularly with your efforts in reopening the schools again and I know has been challenging particularly with this third wave.”

Permanent Secretary, Doctor Anjeela Jokhan says partnerships like this will help promote COVID-safe behaviour in schools.



Permanent Secretary, Doctor Anjeela Jokhan

“I think the important thing is that we’ll make sure the environment that we create for them (children) is going to be safe as well.”

The donation worth over $229, 326 will reach 55 maritime schools and 41 rural schools.