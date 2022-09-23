Education Ministry warns against “Charlie” game

Charlie Charlie game. [Source: Vox]

A prominent primary school in Suva has sent out a memo to parents urging them to be vigilant and to keep a close watch on their children.

Veiuto Primary School had recorded a few incidents over the past week where an Ouija board-like game called “Charlie Charlie” that elicits answers from a Mexican demon triggered emotional upsets for some students at the school.

In a letter to parents, the Head of School stated that students who were affected have been instructed to remain at home.

Article continues after advertisement

The letter has also advised parents to seek further support from their church and to report on their progress before they return to school.



Minister for Education, Premila Kumar.

According to the school, they have engaged counsellors as some of the students have been mentally traumatized, including a few teachers.

Education Minister Premilla Kumar says they are aware of the situation at the school.

“They have to talk to the children so that certain behaviour should not be accepted because it is not just a handful of students that are playing the game, it’s the impact they are causing on other children who see the children in a trans way and not within themselves so it is causing trauma to other students and I’m sure the counsellors and the head of schools are handling the situation on that.”

The “Charlie Charlie challenge” is a game trending on social media, in which people, predominantly teens, use a grid of Yes/No answers drawn on paper, and two lead pencils balanced on top of each other as a type of ‘dial’.

They then use a chant to supposedly summon and speak to a demon named Charlie.