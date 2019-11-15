Education Ministry urges parents not to worry

The Ministry of Education is urging parents not to worry if they are unable to provide proper guidance to their children regarding the worksheets that have been handed out.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says these are not examinable materials and have already been taught in schools.

Akbar says these materials have been given out to ensure students are making good use of their time.

The Minister says the Walesi platform can also be used to ensure learning is taking place while the students are on Holiday.

“Parents, I do understand like I said you want your children to be back in school, but given the fact that we must give the safety and welfare of both our teachers and students a priority. We have kept our schools closed”.

Students all over the country have been on holiday since the 23rd of March and are waiting for an all clear from the Ministry of Health to open.