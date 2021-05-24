Education Ministry to work closely with various schools

The commencement of school tomorrow will see Years 12 and 13 return to finish the final lap in their bid to successfully sit and complete their National Examinations.

With the last Term for 2021 commencing tomorrow for Years 8 to 13 and January 10th for Early Childhood Education to Year 7, the Education Minister hopes that students have had ample time to prepare themselves to tackle one of the most challenging Terms.

Premila Kumar says while those in the senior level will be preparing for external examinations, those from ECE to Year 11 will be completing the remaining coverage and revisit concepts covered during remote learning last year.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar has assured parents and students that they will be working closely with various schools to provide the necessary psycho-social support to in the first week of their return.

She adds that the return of students to school this month will provide them the opportunity and resources to work closely with their teachers to complete the requirements of the 2021 academic year before progressing to the next level.

Parents are also advised not to send their children to school if they are not feeling well.

Students are expected to comply with COVID-safe measures introduced in school which include wearing of face mask.

The Minister wishes all students a safe return to school and hopes that they are prepared to finish the final Term for the academic year, 2021 on a high note.