Education ministry to monitor quality of service in schools

The Education Ministry will focus on monitoring the quality of service in schools, divisions and district offices.

Minister responsible, Rosy Akbar says this is one of their key focus areas this year.

With students beginning the new school term next week, Akbar visited government boarding schools in Tailevu earlier this week.

Article continues after advertisement

The administration team at RKS and QVS discussed their school annual plans and provided an update on infrastructural development projects that was nearing completion.

The Minister has expressed her well wishes to all school heads, teachers, parents, school management and students’ for the 2020 academic year.