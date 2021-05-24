Education Ministry to identify students’ needs

A survey will be carried out by heads of schools to identify the assistance needed by students as school resume next month.

Minister Premila Kumar says many families have gone through trying times over the past several months and teachers, Heads of Schools, and Child Protection Officers are available to provide assistance.

Kumar says similar assessments were carried out when schools started in November for Year 12 and 13 students.

The Education Minister adds this will also be done for other students as well.

“When the rest of the students return then assessment needs to be carried out and for Those students who need help then the Ministry in partnership with NGO’s and donor partners will be able to assist them”.

Kumar says they want students back in school and will assist them to ensure their studies are not affected.